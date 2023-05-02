Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.79.
Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
