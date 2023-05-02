Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

