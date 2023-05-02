Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 8,595 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 4,828.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 63,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,991. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

