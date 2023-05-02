Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVV stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.60. 2,071,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

