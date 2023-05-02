Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 4,482 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,811. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.