Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,679. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.