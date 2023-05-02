Addison Advisors LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DAL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

