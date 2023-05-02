Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. 1,332,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

