Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.82-363.82 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.05 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 452,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,859. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.