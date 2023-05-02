Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,103 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,955,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 742,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. 170,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

