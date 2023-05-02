Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,032,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

AMD opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

