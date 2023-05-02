Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.13

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 41929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAVVF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $852.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

