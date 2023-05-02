Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,244. The company has a market cap of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Further Reading
