AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.
Insider Activity at AGCO
In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AGCO Stock Performance
AGCO traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. 1,194,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.
AGCO Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.77%.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Stories
