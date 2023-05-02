AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGCO Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova US LLC increased its position in AGCO by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,800,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. 1,194,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.