Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $163.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

