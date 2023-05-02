agilon health (AGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect agilon health to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health Stock Up 0.1 %

agilon health stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.13. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,428. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in agilon health by 72.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.