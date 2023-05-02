Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

