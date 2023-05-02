Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Air Lease Stock Down 3.4 %

AL traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 1,514,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,800. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $58,077,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $41,846,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 862,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading

