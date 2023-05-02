Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 1,514,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

