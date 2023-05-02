Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $385,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

