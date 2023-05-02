Albemarle Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $23.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.30.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

