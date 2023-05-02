Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $180.13 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,159,667,301 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

