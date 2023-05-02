Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ALDX remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 287,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,791. The company has a market cap of $590.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.12. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.