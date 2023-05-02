Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ALDX remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 287,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,791. The company has a market cap of $590.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.12. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 732,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 670,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

