Alector (ALEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alector has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 99.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.10%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,871. Alector has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $540.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,497. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Alector by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alector by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

