Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Featured Articles

