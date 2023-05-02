Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

APYRF stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

