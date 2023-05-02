Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$22.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.