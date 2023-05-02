Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,657. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $820.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
