Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,657. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $820.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

