AlloVir (ALVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect AlloVir to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AlloVir Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:ALVR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 69,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.73. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,973 shares of company stock valued at $37,000 in the last ninety days. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 352,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 157,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Read More
