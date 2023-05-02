Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTSW remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Tuesday. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,817. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

