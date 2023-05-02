AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.