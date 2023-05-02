AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

NUE opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.