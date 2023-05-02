AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

