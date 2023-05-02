Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.70

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 544295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Alteryx Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Insider Activity

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 596.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 202.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

