Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,362,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,284,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 1,282,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,939. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile



Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.



