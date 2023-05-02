Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

