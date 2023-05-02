Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 889,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Ambrx Biopharma

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $524,862,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 289,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

