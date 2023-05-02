Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.10

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 9573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

