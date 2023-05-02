Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameresco Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

About Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

