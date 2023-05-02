American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 2,551,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

