American Well (AMWL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. American Well has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $605.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at American Well

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 202,580 shares of company stock valued at $524,491. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Well by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 250,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 155,782 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.