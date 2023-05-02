American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 10,265 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $22,275.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60.

American Well Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 1,127,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $574.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.76. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

