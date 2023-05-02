American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 5,575 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 5,575 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $12,097.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,375,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $70,106.40.

American Well stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $574.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.76. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Well by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Well by 272.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 353,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Well by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Well by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

