AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.96-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $143.91. 819,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,734. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

