Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.54. The company had a trading volume of 902,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,525. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

