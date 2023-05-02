Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.28 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

