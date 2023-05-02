Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $152.70

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after buying an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after buying an additional 1,718,244 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BMO opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

