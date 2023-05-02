Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $85.89

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

