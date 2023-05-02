Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 68

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 68 ($0.85).

Several research firms have commented on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 285,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 48.40 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.62. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

