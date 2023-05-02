Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Target Price at $45.33

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $897.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $1,167,037.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 745,898 shares in the company, valued at $40,412,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 799,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.