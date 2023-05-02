Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $24.40

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

